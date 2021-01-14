Article 1, Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution says: “The Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof; but the Congress may at any time by Law make or alter such Regulations, except as to the Places of chusing Senators.”
It is very clear that six states altered their voting rules without submitting the changes to their legislature. These six states violated the Constitution. These votes should be thrown out. I believe that when you go to mass mail-in ballots, you will have massive fraud. I also believe when changes are made by Democrat officeholders and judges, you will get illegitimate government.
Now, the Democrats tell us that we all must come together, this is the way it is, get used to it. We are in charge now. When President-elect Joe Biden was in the Senate, he was known as “Slow Joe.” Now, we’re stuck with him for four years.
There are 70 million mad Americans who refuse to get used to it.
Hayden Swaim
Paris
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.