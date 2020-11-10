Former Vice President Joe Biden, forging ahead as the projected winner of the 2020 presidential election, told supporters this week that he will work to unify the country.
Good luck on that.
Democrats have spent the past four years doing anything but unifying behind President Donald Trump, just as Republicans spent the previous eight years doing anything but unifying behind President Barack Obama. It’s the living embodiment of “what comes around, goes around.”
The nation’s hyperpartisan divide has grown wider in the era of political talk radio and social media, and it has grown exponentially since the 2010 Citizens United decision by the U.S. Supreme Court. The national political parties have profited from the division — the Republican National Committee in 2020 raised $642.6 million and has more than $73.5 million cash on hand compared to raising $379 million in 2000 with more than $29.96 million cash on hand, while the Democratic National Committee raised $396.3 million this year with $77.1 million cash on hand compared to raising $260.5 million in 2000 with $6.8 million cash on hand. It’s in their financial interests to keep the divide alive.
There was a time in America not too long ago when people could disagree about an idea or proposal without demonizing each other. Debate consisted of discussing the pros and cons of the topic, not personal attacks that have little to do with the topic at hand. Those days seem long forgotten, but they needn’t be.
If there is to be any unification, or at the very least a semblance of courtesy toward one another, it will not come from Joe Biden or Donald Trump. It will not come from Gov. Greg Abbott or Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick. It will not come from County Judge Brandon Bell or Paris Mayor Steve Clifford. Yes, our elected officials from the local level on up should be models of behavior Americans can aspire to, but we the people set the tempo. The responsibility for healing the nation begins at home with each of us, personally.
Keep the good book’s Golden Rule — do unto others as you would have them do unto you — in mind, and we all can be the example we’re looking for.
Klark Byrd
