Isn’t it amazing how a whiff of something can take us back in time? I doubt there are many people who haven’t done a little time traveling that way.
Sounds and sights can do it too, but I think our sense of smell may be the best way to journey back.
The other day I caught an odor of starch passing the open laundry room door at a clinic. There I was, my 5- or 6-year-old self building stables on the floor with two boxes of dominoes and a pack of playing cards. My plastic horses were scattered around. And there was my Grandmother Jeffus at the ironing board, ironing with great skill my grandad’s white cotton dress shirts. She used boiled starch, and for me the scent is fresh and clean to this day. Grandad was a banker, and he wore a fresh dress shirt starched so stiff it could stand up on its own. “Thunk, thunk” her iron would go as she flipped another shirt onto the board. The radio would be playing, and I would be lost in my little world of dreams, safe and comfy on the rug.
I never smell gardenias without going back to a time when mother would pick a few and float them in a crystal dish. They were one of her favorites, and the unique fragrance they sent out still reminds me of her. Magnolias can do the same. I recall my brothers lifting me up to inhale that scent in my great-Aunt Mada’s backyard in Tulsa.
Anyone in this area who ate in school cafeterias probably takes a quick trip in the time machine if they draw in the mouth-watering aroma of homemade yeast rolls. Oh, the joy of opening the cafeteria door on a cold, rainy school day to that robust, yeasty smell. Fresh rolls with butter and honey were a cafeteria treat that had no equal.
A late summer evening can be filled with the smell of just mowed grass, warm waters and zoom — there I am sitting under the big walnut tree in Spavinaw, Oklahoma. I can hear the crickets and the voices of my grandmother Goldie, my Aunt Leota and Uncle Blake and my parents. Sounds echo in the Ozark hills and joy fills my heart.
Freshly cut, curing hay brings me instantly into the summer world when Thomas and I baled hay together. That dry, rich smell returns me to the clacking of my rake tines, the rumble of the tractor engines, the waves of heat coming down from a fierce summer sun. How I loved the hay meadow. There was a rich tapestry of nature to watch, hawks and coyotes, rabbits and dragonflies. What joy a cool breeze brought, or the swallows of ice water when it was time for a break.
The scent of healthy cattle can return me to childhood when I would hand out cattle cubes from the back of the pickup. I would giggle as greedy mama cows reached long tongues out for the feed, or shy calves would approach my outstretched fingers, only to startle and run when they touched me. There is a sweet, pleasant odor in a herd that overshadows any unpleasant aromas, and it sends me to younger times quickly.
The smell of kerosene (jet fuel) reminds me of the almost uncontrollable excitement of flying. There we were, young adults waiting to get in a big jetliner and go in search of adventures. Though not exactly a pleasant scent, it is still exciting and brings back so many memories.
The more prosaic scent of fresh turned earth transports me to gardening days in spring when the whole world seemed to narrow down to planting seeds for food and flowers into the just warmed soil. No perfume ever was more deliciously scented than those crumbles of dirt.
Speaking of perfume, my first-grade teacher, Hazel Cheatham, always wore White Shoulders and that venerable fragrance returns me to early school days in a flash.
Favorite cookies, a house that smells of simmering chili or roast, foods are prime causes of that brief but intense backwards journey.
We all have these olfactory triggers that send us into the past, if only for a few brief moments. What are yours? Think about them and see how many you can find. Happy time traveling.
