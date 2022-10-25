I have been trying to get over to Nocona ever since I moved to Paris a little more than a year ago. If my dad were here to hear me say that he would say, “You couldn’t have been trying too hard.”
But it seems like every time I get ready to plan a weekend over to Nocona, both of the inns in town are full or something else comes up to keep me off the road.
Nocona is not a tourist haven, but there is something there I want to see.
I love looking at old, restored cars.
Cars from the ’30s, ’40s, ’50s and ’60s are way better looking than vehicles of today ever thought about looking.
Most cars of today look that most other cars of today, there are rare exceptions, but they are miles out of my comfortable price zone.
Nocona is home to what I have been told is one fine car museum called Horton’ Classic Cars.
The storied museum was founded by Pete and Barbara Horton. According to Pete Horton’s bio, he grew up in the oil business and the two founded Peba Oil and Gas in 1986.
It was success in that field that allowed them to put together the car collection that is now spread around in several of the old downtown businesses in the small North Texas town.
But the man I want to talk to when I finally get over there is Billy Dean Dobbs because he has tales to tell about almost every car in the extensive collection.
The website says Dobbs has been involved with classic cars all his life and enjoys talking about the cars in his care.
Recently, I did get to see a fine, old, albeit small collection over in Texarkana, Arkansas at the Four States Auto Museum. There are some vehicle brands there that are no longer on the market.
There was a 1953 Kaiser Corsair that was years ahead of its time, so therefore it failed because shortsighted consumers wanted big and chrome-laden cars.
The Kaiser Corsair was a no frills car simply made and dependable. So it stood out from the way bigger and way more expensive models from GM, Ford and Chrysler. Kaiser vehicles were to be a more economic offering when most consumers were eyeing more extravagant offerings.
Then there was a 1955 Hudson Wasp with a two-tone paint job and looking every bit like a midsize family car. It was not a bad looking sedan, but I personally like sportier looking rides.
The cars in that museum are almost all on loan, so the collection can change.
But, to those who love classic cars, the association is about to hold its annual fall fun Concours-De-LeMons on Saturday. It is a car show with awards, but there are some that are all in good fun, if you didn’t get that from the name (hint LeMons),
The museum’s website says, “The Concours de LeMons prides itself in celebrating the oddball, mundane and truly awful of the automobile world. Clearly, the very notion of seriousness is taboo here.”
Clearly, I would love to go over to 217 Laurel St. in downtown Texarkana, Arkansas for the daylong, good time event, but something has already come up. Work you know.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.