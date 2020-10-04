Matthew Cochran’s guest commentary on Tuesday was a breath of fresh air to me. He gets that the masks that we are asked to wear are not for our own protection but for the protection of others.
As I walk through stores in town and see others pull their masks down in defiance after putting then on to enter, I see selfishness and a disregard for others. I am sure that they feel that they have a right to do as they wish, and perhaps they do, but at what price?
If all of us were careful to social distance and protect others from the droplets that exit our noses and mouths when we cough, sneeze, laugh and just talk, perhaps this pandemic would go away sooner.
I get that they are uncomfortable. I have to put my glasses on top of my head because they fog up and I can’t see.
Sometimes I feel like I am suffocating. But just maybe, when I go out, I won’t bring this bug back to people that I care for.
Thanks, Matthew, for getting it right.
Pam Hunt
Blossom
