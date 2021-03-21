The Houston Chronicle reported Wednesday that a major reason for the failure of Texas electricity providers to deliver power during last month’s Big Freeze was that dozens of natural gas facilities had not filled out a three-page application for outage exemptions before the storm, meaning their facilities lost power at a moment when their fuel was needed most to feed struggling power plants. This was a problem identified in 2011, and evidently all or most of these facilities failed to heed the warning.
This is outrageous. Gov. Greg Abbott has blamed wind and solar energy suppliers for the outage, but he knows, or should know, that wind and solar supply only a small portion of Texas’ electricity. Most of the generators are fueled by natural gas, and it was the cutoff of natural gas supplies that caused most of the power failure.
I am furious. Texans have died, and millions of us were left freezing in the dark. Somebody in state government must take charge of this mess and regulate, regulate, regulate to make sure that these companies do their job. The laissez-faire notion that the market will take care of all problems is fantasy. Companies and the people who run them too often take the path of least resistance and focus on their own short-term profits instead of the good of all the citizens of Texas.
Texas must become part of the national electricity grid as soon as possible. This Texas cowboy don’t-tread-on-me attitude is a relic of the 19th century and must be consigned to the waste bin. We’re a modern, growing state with a huge population and big cities. We have to stop pretending that we live in the era of Lonesome Dove.
Heads should roll, and not just at the Public Utility Commission and ERCOT. I’m one Texan among many who will not give another vote to Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Attorney General Ken Paxton or any of their cronies.
