Last week was a rough one.
Each year for the past 19 years I have felt almost compelled — that would be the best word to describe it — to watch all the documentaries and special presentations/retrospectives about the terrorist attacks on 9/11. After 19 years of repeated viewings, I know these annual viewings will make me weep and give me a headache from all the emotions they stir up in me. Then, on top of all that, 2021 is another agonizing keynote anniversary for me, personally.
In December 2011, a good friend of mine, someone I loved dearly for more than a quarter of a century, took his own life. I was brutally unprepared to deal with his suicide. Ten years later, I still am shaken to the core and often tip over into tears when the memory of it sneaks up on me, as it does less and less over the years.
However, the report I stumbled upon unexpectedly last Friday about Sep. 10 being World Suicide Prevention Day bashed me in the heart in a big way. It blindsided me as I sat at my computer in the newsroom, and I found myself blinking back tears.
When I could see again, I read the article.
Somewhere in the world, every 40 seconds, another person commits suicide. In 2019, suicide was the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, and the second leading cause of death for young people between the ages of 10 and 34. In the United States alone, suicide rates increased by 35% between 1999 and 2018. Experts say the pandemic has exacerbated the problem due to feelings of isolation and exhaustion and economic and public health-related anxieties. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says reports of attempted suicide doubled from the summer of 2020 until the winter of 2021.
My friend, however, died long before the pandemic.
He was never really one to talk about his feelings, which is why I was more than a little shocked when, about a year before he died, he confessed to me — pretty much out of the blue — that he thought he was “clinically depressed.” Shocked and at a loss for words, I told him he should talk to a professional and get help; therapy and medication are available, I said. I assured him I would be there for him, if he needed me in any way, that he was not alone, but he needed much more help than I could realistically give him.
He never said another word on the subject. I broached the subject from time to time, but he brushed me off. Then, abruptly, he was gone.
He left no note. All he left was grieving friends and family and co-workers. He was 54 years old, healthy, financially secure, well-loved and well-respected.
If he spoke to anyone else beside me of his depression, I have no knowledge of it. His family were stunned and bewildered. A former co-worker of his I spoke to months afterwards said he didn’t believe it when he first heard the report. It was nothing he would have expected from the man he knew.
Were there warning signs? None that I recognized until it was far too late, and I could only speculate about them in the vaguest of ways because I have no real proof. I have only suppositions, half-remembered snippets of conversations with him, the merest wisps of clues about why he would do this to himself.
Ten years later, I still grieve for my friend and wish he had trusted me more, been able to let me help him, before it was too late.
I have known loss, have grieved the passing of family and friends both sudden and gradual, but suicide is a wound that leaves a deep, ugly scar. I hope I never again have to bear that pain.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7, in English and Spanish. Call 800-273-8255.
