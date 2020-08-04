It’s no secret I have a vested interest in Paris Community Theatre. I have been a member of the amateur theatrical group since its beginnings in 1976.
When Covid-19 first made its appearance, it never once occurred to me that it might impact PCT, bit it did, hard and fast. Almost before I knew it, rehearsals for “Cabaret” had been stopped and the show postponed. At that time, I thought it might be a few weeks. Who knew just how long it already has turned out to be, or just how long it could still be?
So it was heartening to hear last week that the people of Paris have come together to support PCT with donations to keep the bills paid and the utilities on long enough to hopefully see the organization through what has every indication of being a very long haul.
What has really been most inspirational for me is the effort a group of theatre members and supporters have put in to keeping performance art available in whatever way they can.
Amy Burrows, a long-time PCT supporter and high-school drama teacher, pulled a bunch of PCT members together to record musical performances on videos that are then posted on the theatre’s Facebook page. She enlisted more than a dozen people to do what they do best — sing their hearts out — including Alaina Logee Downing, Terry Bull, Deja Godwin, Michelle Hobbs, Merrol Ray, Chris Parks, Molly Law, Maddi Jolly, Jim Hamaker, Dick Logee, Robyn Huizinga, Sarah Kaminar, Shannon Jones and Austen Naron. Local musician Tony Boss and PCT member Tim Woods have been accompanying the singers, and local filmmaker and PCT regular Juan Espinoza is capturing the performances on video.
A lot of the songs are popular music of one sort or another, there’s some gospel and some are show tunes. The newest performance posted is from professional opera singer and native Lamar Countian Alaina Logee Downing.
“Artists and the arts are facing unprecedented hardship during the pandemic,” said Downing, when I asked her why she is doing this. “We all can’t wait to get back to attending concerts and shows, but perhaps not realizing that those things might not be there for us when it’s finally safe again.”
“I believe now is the time to pull together, use our God given talents to create unique ways to keep the arts alive,” Hobbs said. “I am so proud to be a part of this, and feel it’s a responsibility we all must take on to help keep it going so future generations can enjoy it as much as we have.”
Godwin got involved because she appreciates the “magic” of the theatre. She called it a “place where you can express yourself, and create something new... and meet many beautiful souls, and see people’s gifts at work.”
Jim Hamaker, another PCT stalwart, and current secretary of the board of directors, is keeping busy in spite of the lockdown, working at cleaning and reorganizing PCT’s equipment and stores and turning his hand to writing a play he hopes to see produced at the Plaza Theater in the future.
“The shutdown could easily be a blessing in disguise,” he said. “Many of the challenges we have faced in the past have been due to very aggressive production schedules. Now that we have been forced to slow down and take a breath, we have a chance to remedy this. I am very much looking forward to seeing the phoenix rise from the ashes.”
I urge you to check out PCT’s Facebook page for some incredible performances. There will be more posted in the weeks ahead, so keep checking back. You might also, if you appreciate the arts, make a donation to the GoFundMe account you can find there, or if you really appreciate the value of community theatre, you might reach out to a board member and tell them you want to help keep PCT a living presence in Paris.
