This is Carissa Patterson, I am Ryan Adamson’s mother. I was the one on the phone with my son for 2 hours when he finally gave himself up last Wednesday. One comment I want to make about Tommy Moore, the deputy sheriff, I guess that’s his position. They put him on the phone with me and I asked him please don’t shoot my son, his response was “you’re not going to tell me how to run my operation.” Those are the first words out of his mouth to a desperate mother. Instead of saying ma’am that’s not what we’re here for, he wanted to make sure that I knew he was in control. That is no way to respond to a devastated mother. What a disgrace.
Sheriff Cass however, also spoke with me. He was very nice, I could hear him talking to my son. He was determined to keep his word and keep my son safe and he did.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.