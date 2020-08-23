Despite the unprecedented and often discouraging times we are living in, there are always uplifting “people stories” to share.
As a community journalist, I am proud to be a part of a news staff devoted to telling stories about people — about their accomplishments, their dreams and yes, sometimes their disappointments and challenges.
From a centenarian celebrating her 100th birthday to the retirement of a Clarksville elementary principal to a Girl Scout earning a prestigious award, this past week’s pages of The Paris News were filled with uplifting “people stories.”
What an inspiration lifelong Paris resident Margaret Rheudasil has been during her 30 years as a first-grade teacher and her long tenure as the organist at First Presbyterian Church. Her family gathered last weekend to celebrate her 100th birthday, and staffer Julia Furukawa shared the story on Sunday.
Also in last Sunday’s edition, readers could gain inspiration from the retirement story about Clarksville elementary principal Marianne Whitehouse written by staffer Tommy Culkin. A Clarksville High School graduate, Whitehouse returned to her hometown after college and served Clarksville ISD for almost five decades.
In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment that gave women the right to vote, staffer Kim Cox on Tuesday featured newly elected Delta County Sheriff Charla Singleton, the first woman ever to serve as the county’s sheriff.
Also on Tuesday, staffer Sally Boswell shared about local singer/songwriter Cas Haley’s latest accomplishment as winner of the Lincoln Motor Co.’s national “Chart your Own Course” competition. Lincoln sent a 30 member crew to Haley’s farm north of Paris to shoot a short film of Haley’s music, life and family.
On Thursday, I was happy to share the story about Arwen King, a homeschooled graduate who has spent hundreds of hours as a volunteer at the Paris Animal Shelter. She received the prestigious Girls Scout Gold Award for building a cover over the shelter’s exercise pen and bringing awareness about the importance of responsible pet ownership.
There were other “people stories” in this past week’s pages as well, including one by Cox on Sunday about North Lamar High School graduate Seth Carter taking first place for the second time in competition at the Leonard Falcone International Tuba and Euphonium Festival. Cox’s account told of the intricacies in making a tuba recording in a local studio. The hometown musician is studying music at the University of North Texas, the largest public university music program in the nation. He hopes to be a professional musician.
Getting to know people and sharing their stories is a rewarding part of the job of a community journalist. To keep those stories coming, we need to hear from readers about friends and family who might have a story to tell. It doesn’t always need to be about an award or other notoriety because everyone has a story.
Check out today’s story about Ron Rollerson on today’s Living Page. And keep those “people stories” coming our way by contacting The Paris News by phone at 903-785-8744 or by email at editor@theparis news.
