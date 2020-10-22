With all the election hullabaloo going on right now, I keep looking at other elections around the world, and I wonder, why can’t ours look like that?
Of course, we here in America have some really screwy campaign finance laws, up to and including the Supreme Court’s 2010 decision about Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission, a landmark decision that held the free speech clause of the First Amendment stops the government from putting restrictions on independent expenditures for political communications.
Notice, the ruling said independent, not candidate. This opened the door for Super PACs, or Super Political Action Committees, to form, allowing millions — if not billions — to be funneled through the PACs “on behalf of” the candidates.
And then there’s our voting process itself. I understand the purpose of the electoral college, to help even the playing field for smaller or more rural states, with questions about the electors choosing against the majority vote. We have a plurality system, which allows you to vote for only one candidate. But is that the most representative way?
There’s lots of comments all over the web right now about how voting for a third-party candidate really is just “taking away” votes from one of the two main candidates, or how many people are planning to “hold their nose and vote.” Some states have been toying with something called ranked choice voting, a system that seems complicated on the surface, but really, I think, gives voters a better chance of voting for a politician that aligns with their political views and still having their vote count. In some circles, it is called a single transferable vote.
Ranked choice voting, adopted by Maine for this year’s presidential election, lets you, as the name suggests, rank your candidates in order of preference. Say Bob, Jacob, Janie and Leslie all are going for one elected position. In the voting booth, you prefer Janie first, so she gets a one, then you decide to give Bob a two, Leslie a three and Jacob a four.
Well, if there isn’t a clear majority for the ones, the rankings come into play. Janie had the fewest one rankings, so she’s knocked out of the process. Although Bob, Leslie and Jacob are tied for ones, when the twos are added up, Bob comes out on top. As a voter, you feel less defeated because the winning candidate still ranked highly for you.
Maine actually has a nice explainer video that goes into more detail about the process, which you can find here https://tinyurl.com/y2cgo3ey.
I like the idea of a more nuanced voting process. George Washington — as hindsight would have it — with very good foresight, warned us against a two-party system. I’ve seen people threaten to put in Mickey Mouse for their choice, or just leave the presidential vote section blank. This system is used by Australia, India, Ireland, New Zealand and the United Kingdom, among others.
I think a ranked choice voting system would allow other parties to grow here in the U.S., offering voters a wider variety of choices to speak for them from the podium.
