Day in and day out, law enforcement officers in the nation and here in Lamar County risk their lives to protect us and our property against crime. That’s why it is fitting to pay tribute both to the officers on our streets and the detention officers in our jails.
This week is National Police Week, and last week was National Correctional Officers Week, both recognized by Lamar Commissioner’s Court with proclamations.
“Correctional officers are dedicated to protecting offenders while promoting positive behavior, attitudes and skills which will improve the offenders’ chances of being a productive member of society when they are released from custody,” the National Correctional Officers Week proclamation states.
And for National Police Week, the proclamation recognized our officers on the streets, and those who have lost their lives in the line of duty, for their “courageous deeds, faithful and loyal devotion to their responsibilities and dedicated service to the community.”
In addressing commissioners last week, Lamar County Sheriff Scott Cass recognized both officers on the street and those at the jail “for the dedication and the hard work our staff does.”
“As I interview folks to fill positions, I tell them they have a great weight on their shoulders,” Cass said. “It’s a professional job, and carries a great weight to it.”
The sheriff talked about the difficulty facing law enforcement all across the state in filling positions, and the continued mandates from the state regarding jail facilities, which are often unfunded, placing financial burdens on local taxpayers.
“But I don’t want to focus on the negative,” Cass said, as he continued to praise the work being done at the county jail as well as the influence jail chaplains are having on inmates, noting that in the past three months “we’ve had nearly 50 baptisms.”
“Our correctional officers are dedicated to ensuring public safety while protecting offenders and promoting positive behavior, attitudes and skills to improve chances of inmates becoming a productive member of society when they are released from custody.”
Just like with detention centers, law enforcement agencies throughout the nation are having difficulty filling positions, and both the sheriff’s office and Paris Police Department are no different as both are short staffed and face competition from nearby agencies with higher pay as indicated by the large number of agencies represented at a recent Paris Junior College job fair.
“We are in challenging times across our country with police officers leaving in droves,” Cass said. “But we’re going to make it because every day our law enforcement officers, no matter how tough it is, they go to bed at night and get up the next morning and put that uniform back on,” Cass said.
On Thursday, this community will recognize the work of our officers and particularly those who have given their all with a “Peace Officers Memorial Week and Wreath Laying Ceremony” at Culbertson Fountain in downtown Paris. The ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. and will include recognition of all local law enforcement.
Hopefully this community will turn out in mass on Thursday to show appreciation to our local law enforcement officers for their faithful and much needed service and to pay homage to police officers everywhere who have given their lives to serve and protect.
