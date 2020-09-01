Well, I got my flu shot last week, and for once, my doctor didn’t have to convince me to get it done.
I have a spotty record with things like preventative medicine. Since, all my life, I have never been prone to catching the flu, I have never been all that inclined to get a yearly flu shot. Sure, I get colds every now and then and have been plagued with sinus problems for most of my adult life, but it has been years, decades even, since I came down with the flu.
For a lot of my life, I blithely ignored things like flu shots and pap smears, regular dental checkups and such. My attitude to preventative medicine was “If it ain’t broke, why spend the money?”
That all changed a few years ago when I was diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis, an auto- immune disorder. That pretty much shook my world view and changed the way I interact with all things medical. Today, I spend way more time in doctor offices or pharmacies than I care to, but I do it, because — well, because I might be a shade stubborn, but I am not stupid.
These days, I get flu shots. I have even gotten vaccinated for pneumonia a couple of times, and I pay a lot more attention when I hear about things like “contagion” and “outbreak.”
Yes, I am concerned about Covid-19. I wear a mask in public spaces and keep my distance from other people, especially those who refuse to wear masks. Because I work in an essential field, I cannot stay at home but I have isolated myself from family and loved ones, most of whom are as concerned about Covid-19 as I am, but not all of them. As much as I do not want to catch the virus, I do not want to be the one who spreads the virus to anyone I love, even the ones who try my patience with their cavalier attitudes about contagion.
When the medical professionals of the world come up with a vaccine for this disease — a safe, effective and most importantly, proven inoculation — I will take the shot, gladly. It will be good to once again not be so worried about things like community spread and social distancing.
Unfortunately, there are other things to be worried about these days, things like West Nile Virus, another sometimes lethal contagion that came to us seemingly out of nowhere a few years ago.
In 2012, right here in Lamar County, this virus, which is spread by the bite of a certain species of mosquito that does live here in Northeast Texas, sickened more than 1,700 people across the state, killing 78. One of those who died was right here in Lamar County and nearly a dozen other of our neighbors suffered the disease but recovered.
Now comes reports that as the weather gets hotter due to climate change, experts say the mosquitoes that spread West Nile — and other diseases, like Zika, dengue and malaria — are going to be more prevalent. West Nile in mosquitoes has already been found in a number of Texas counties this summer, and there have been a few human cases already reported, as well as some deaths.
There has always been a lot of scary stuff in the world, stuff it just makes simple sense to try to avoid, especially when it can be so easily avoided. It’s not hard to take a few precautions to keep yourself and your loved one safe and healthy. It’s too bad there are so many people out there who just refuse to use common sense when it comes to stopping the spread of contagion.
