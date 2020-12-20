With the rollout of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in full swing this week, many Americans are starting to see a glimmer of hope, a light at the end of the darkest tunnel many of us have ever seen. The vaccine, already distributed to millions of nursing home residents and frontline health care workers, could be the answer we’ve all been looking for. Thumbs up to all involved: those who developed the vaccine, those who participated in trials and those who stepped up to be the first to take it.
We have yet to hear about what’s to come with the vaccine at Paris Regional Medical Center, but Dr. Amanda Green said the hospital is already in the planning stages and staff are “currently finalizing internal plans to distribute the vaccines in accordance with prioritization guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the federal government, and the state of Texas.” We could soon have the vaccine in the Red River Valley.
In other positive news, thumbs up to the Campbell Soup Foundation and its $25,000 grant to the Downtown Food Pantry. The pantry has served 25% of the residents in Lamar County this year, according to director Alan Hubbard, making it a vital institution in our community. Thanks to Campbell for helping with their mission to keep food on the table for all families. After a year that has put so much stress on nonprofits, this donation couldn’t come at a better time.
Families that rely on institutions like the Downtown Food Pantry may also be affected by the end of the eviction moratorium, set to expire at the end of the month. Thumbs down to the end of the moratorium, which will disproportionately affect Texans of color. The Texas Tribune reported that more than half of white Texans feel confident about being able to pay rent, only 14% of Hispanic Texans and 21% of Black Texans say the same. While the moratorium my be tough for landlords whose mortgages aren’t covered with a similar program, this year has been enough of a struggle as it is.
Julia Furukawa
