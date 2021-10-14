Anyone remember the old (very old) “Hee Haw” song “gloom, despair and agony on me, deep dark depression, excessive misery. If it weren’t for back luck, I’d have no luck at all”? Well, it is now my theme song.
It just seems like I can’t catch an extended length of time to work on getting stronger and better balanced.
After four years of back surgeries that affected my balance, hernia surgeries, and heart arrhythmias that required downtime and tests, I finally was back in physical therapy and doing better.
My sister-in-law, Sandra, beloved great-niece and her adorable 2-year-old daughter came to visit Sunday and Monday. Since Raquel and Camilla live near Austin, it’s a great treat to visit with them.
Our dogs adored Camilla, the toddler. They cuddled with her, followed her everywhere and she reciprocated.
My Bengal cat, Benny, was not that enamored. He made a beeline to his safe spot in the kitchen cabinet when she got too close.
Monday morning, when we’ve all had leisurely coffee and breakfast, I headed for the kitchen carrying coffee cups to put in the dishwasher.
Camilla was going outside with her mom and great-grandmother, so Benny came sliding in to eat his breakfast. Camilla squealed in joy to be outside. Benny fled in fear. Fled at an approximate speed of 75 mph. Sped right in between my feet. I love Benny. In a split second, the choice was step on Benny or stumble. I chose to stumble instinctively. My stumble transformed into a fall.
There I was, on the kitchen floor soaked in cold (fortunately) coffee. So, I stumbled and fell. Big deal. My crippled left foot has been a mess for years and has caused a few thumps to the floor before.
So, I’m lying on the floor taking inventory. Knees, OK. Back, going to be sore. Right foot, great. But wait, the left foot? Oh darn, the foot hurts. I mean it really hurt. It was too painful to get up. So, I scooted on my ample backside out onto the porch and stood up that way. But wow. Just wow. Walking was awful. I limped into the house, and my sweet family waited on me hand and foot.
I kept saying it was just sprained. Somehow, though, I knew better. I’ve had sprains before. They don’t hurt like this. This is the foot that already had hardware in it from attempts many years ago to fix it.
Finally, about 6 that evening, I gave up trying to deal with the pain and my dear friend Sunny once again took me to the ER.
There I learned I broke, not cracked, my second and third proximal metatarsals.
More fun to have. My misshapen foot wouldn’t work in the one-size-fits-all walking boot. No, I have to go see my orthopedist and get a custom designed splint.
So, until then I’m scooting around in an office chair, using that foot as little as possible. I’m not happy. I was ready to start some fall outside projects and looking for a fall foliage trip. My physical therapy was going well.
Besides, my husband is in a wheelchair and is having to help me now.
I still made the right choice, I guess. If I had stepped on and injured Benny, he has no insurance. And no, I don’t blame my cat.
The foot will heal. So will my pride. And best of all? Not one single coffee cup broke!
Life is what happens when you’re making plans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.