Get ready, Democrats. President Joe Biden promised high energy prices, and we are seeing prices rise on everything.
Those trucks that bring products in need fuel. There are no windmills on the trucks. Our bills for heating and fuel are going out of sight. Price hamburger meat, and see how you like that.
Get ready because Old Joe is on a roll.
How do you like the border crisis? Old Joe is proud of that. He has really accomplished a lot during his short time in office, getting rid of President Donald Trump’s work.
We have to get shots, but people coming across the border and being transported all over the country are not tested. Some test positive. How do you think Covid-19 spread so fast into remote areas?
Remember all this when it comes time to vote. You Democrats got what you wanted. So, how do you like it now?
John Owens
Paris
