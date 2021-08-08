If there is one thing that Red River Valley residents do very well, it’s coming together to support one of their own. Such was the case last weekend when area wrestlers took to the mat to raise funds for the family of Marcus Deverell, a fellow wrestler. And there was plenty of bang for the buck for attendees, who had the opportunity to enjoy matches throughout the day that led up to a battle royale.
This weekend, residents turned out again, this time to help support a local veterans-focused nonprofit organization that hopes to raise enough money to buy a piece of land, where homes for veterans and their immediate families can be built. The homes will be available to veterans who need help getting up on their feet and help with their government benefits. Like the wrestling event, Saturday’s Rivalry Royale was a costumed affair, but children were delighted to see their favorite superheroes, villains and video game characters come to life.
Thumbs up too this week to the Prairiland FFA for hosting the Paris District FFA leadership camp. The camp was an opportunity for students to enjoy themselves and make new friends while participating in workshops that provided information and activities for members to take back to their home chapters.
Being a leader is not an easy task, and organizations like the FFA that provide an opportunity to experience leadership at a young age are indispensable. Here’s to a wonderful new year of FFA activity in the Red River Valley.
Thumbs down this week to those who continue to spread misinformation about Covid-19 and the available vaccines. The delta strain of the respiratory disease is causing a fresh spike in active cases and hospitalizations — Paris’s Trauma Service Area is already well above the 15% threshold set by Gov. Greg Abbott in 2020 as the hospitalization rate that triggered greater restrictions on businesses to help slow the spread. The rate skyrocketed this week from around 9% on Aug. 2 to 16% on Wednesday.
Public health officials say the vaccines are safe, effective and our primary defense against serious illness caused by Covid-19. Those not willing to take the vaccine would be wise to adhere to other health care provider advice, like masking in public areas and frequent hand washing or sanitizing. Government mandates are not here to slow the spread this time. As Abbott said, it’s now about personal responsibility.
