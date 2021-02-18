Right now, as the snowflakes swirl around my kitchen window, I’m getting a barrage of information.
My Twitter feed is full of articles about how the Texas power grid is failing — hint, despite what the state government is currently saying, green energy only makes up about 5% of the grid energy; this lies squarely on Texas refusal to join the larger federal grid and opting out of several preventative measures proposed over two decades ago — and my Facebook feed is full of friends and family who are either a) without power, b) without water or c) without both and are sheltering in their vehicles or at a family member/friend’s place.
The TV is playing local news featuring children playing in the snow, and outside, hand on my heart, someone just went by in his pickup truck pulling a motorless small boat on the icy road with two of his friends in the back whooping and hollering.
I walked outside Monday, with several layers on, and stuck a ruler in the ground. It read 9 inches. Since that seemed a little extravagant comparatively to what the weatherman had been spouting, I walked further into the backyard, and it read 6 inches.
My sister had to walk around to the pond behind her house to break the ice for her and her husband’s cattle to drink.
At her home in San Angelo, Aunt Joyce said the neighbors were all out walking along the canals behind her home that lead out to the lake.
On Saturday, after putting the paper to bed for Sunday’s edition, looking at the weather report, I didn’t think it would be that bad, one day, maybe two and then things would go back to normal, and we Texans could go back to what normally makes up a winter around these parts. Hah.
I’m lucky in that I still have power and water. I’m especially lucky that I still have internet, so I can continue to work from home. But so many of my friends and family are without right now. My aunt, uncle and cousins in the Austin area are in their vehicles right now to keep warm since their all-electric houses are without power. I have friends in Dallas who are without power right now as well, and friends in Houston who work up this morning to freezing nothing and are sheltering with friends and family.
Some people in our state would just let them freeze. A story making the internet rounds is the now-former mayor of Colorado City, Texas, a small hamlet between Abilene and Midland posted to his Facebook page Tuesday that the local government had no intention of helping its citizens, many of whom had to haul in buckets of snow just to flush their toilets, according to an article from KTAB/KRBC.
“No one owes you (or) your family anything,” Tim Boyd wrote. “I’m sick and tired of people looking for a &*%# (censored for The Paris News audience) handout.”
Public backlash in a matter of hours forced Boyd to resign his post, as well it should. No one like that should be serving in any governmental capacity.
But there are some bright sides to the snow. I was very happy to write today’s front page story about the warming stations set up in Paris. Several businesses, organizations and individuals have helped keep both CitySquare Paris and the Lamar Avenue Church of Christ up and running to help those who can’t keep warm this week.
Stay safe everyone.
