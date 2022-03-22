Many a time have I wondered how a person can keep the same car for 10 to 20 years. I have never in all my driving and car-owning years had a vehicle for longer than five years.
That is up until now.
I am currently driving a Mini Cooper that I have had since Feb. 28, 2017, and I have been itching to get a new car for months now.
Don’t get me wrong, I love my current car. It’s just time to move on to a new and updated Mini.
But fate has intervened and put a whammy on my timetable.
Anyone who has come out from under the rock Covid laid on us two years ago knows new vehicles are in short supply. Especially for a picky car picker like me.
I’ve been told and read that the car market won’t be back to “normal” for anywhere from four months to two years. So, to me, that translates into no one knows. I’ve even heard some in the car world saying it will never be the same again, and I don’t know what that really means either.
So it looks like I will have my car a while longer, and that bothers me. Minis that aren’t under warranty can be costly to repair. So I am taking care of this one as best I can.
The two Mini Coopers I owned before this one did, indeed, love visiting the mechanics. And both came down with horrible conditions that even the best mechanics couldn’t fix.
Well, they could have, but it would have cost so much to repair them, it was cheaper in the long run to just get a new Mini.
In case you are wondering what kind of fool is this, I am devoted to Minis, so don’t try to talk me into something else because there is nothing else like a Mini. They are not the most reliable, for sure, but this one is holding up pretty well.
Besides, they are fun to drive because you can feel the road, they handle well — they handle those curves in the road like nobody’s business — and they reach cruising speed in seconds. Plus, and it is a big one, they don’t look like any other car. When you look at it, you know it isn’t a Ford or a Chevy or any other sedan or coupe that pretty much looks like any other sedan or coupe on the market.
When I was growing up, cars looked different, and that is how it should be. Back then if you couldn’t tell a Ford from a Chevy or a Mercury from a Buick or a Lincoln from a Cadillac, well, you were just plain ignorant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.