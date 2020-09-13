Pancake Days is more than just a beloved annual fundraiser for the Kiwanis Club of Paris. It is the club’s largest fundraiser, meaning the club earns most of the money it puts back into the community by serving thousands of pancakes to thousands of attendees. Of course, Covid-19 stopped this year’s event from taking place in March, and that created two problems — continued storage of 2,700 pounds of pancake mix and 144 bottles of syrup and significantly reduced income to fund the club’s community services.
Last week, club members did a selfless thing — rather than forge ahead during the pandemic in the hopes of getting what revenue a delayed Pancake Days might have brought in, the Kiwanis packed the mix and syrup up and sent it to Lake Charles, Louisiana, an area hard hit by Hurricane Laura. The Kiwanis Club has served this community for 75 years, and that’s something we can all be thankful for.
Thumbs up too this week to the Lamar County Human Resources Council for its work with the New Hope Center to continue to offer to the community a transitional shelter. The center, which started around 2003, has served thousands of people on the edge of or in the middle of homelessness. It will remain open throughout the transition, something that was important for both organizations. On Oct. 1, the new program will be launched, under the heading The Horizon House Transitional Center.
Paris is already short on available shelter space, something The Salvation Army is working to remedy, but that work is held up by the need for an expensive sprinkler system. With the Lamar County Human Resources Council taking over New Hope Center, that shelter space will remain available for those who find they need it. Congratulations to both organizations for reaching a solution to benefit the community.
Thumbs down to the renewed efforts of the Russian military intelligence outfit that hacked Democrats in 2016 as it attempts to breach computers at more than 200 organizations. Most of the hacking attempts by Russian, Chinese and Iranian agents were halted by Microsoft security software and the targets notified, said Tom Burt, a Microsoft vice president. We’ve got enough problems in this country, another round of election interference is one we don’t need.
