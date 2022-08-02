“We’re trying to bring the community together,” were the words used by Samantha Snodgrass to describe the goals behind recently-created group Detroit United, and it’s a mission we fully applaud.
The community of Detroit is a wonderful one, filled with people who love their town. And through Detroit United, those people have begun to coordinate events that bring people together.
Whether they’re celebrating the Fourth of July, Halloween, Christmas or any other number of special occasions, Detroit United can be counted upon to put on a good show. The planning, coordination and rigorous work that goes into putting on events, like the recent Fourth of July celebration, is no small feat — especially for a relatively smaller community such as Detroit.
We encourage any readers who live in Detroit to help out with the group if they are able. Detroit United is always looking for new and exciting ways to bring the community together, and can always do with having more hands on deck.
Currently, the group is hard at work planning for the upcoming Halloween festivities that will take place in late October.
To get involved, reach out to Snodgrass or message Detroit United Group on Facebook.
And if any Detroit residents don’t have the time to volunteer their efforts to Detroit United, they can always contribute financially as well. All money raised by the group goes directly into funding the fun events they have planned.
