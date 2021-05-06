It’s almost graduation time. In 40 years in the newspaper business, I’ve always enjoyed the graduation editions. Hundreds of fresh faced young adults have their photos in cap and gown printed in newspapers. And in those faces I can see their blazing faith in themselves and the future. And, of course, those fears that they aren’t willing to share with others.
What has changed in the past few years that I particularly like is senior photos.
Thanks to the wonders of digital photography and internet printing, graduates are no longer limited to those stiff, formal cards that had a strictly prescribed few words inviting the recipient to attend graduation ceremonies.
Now graduation invitations arrive covered with beautiful color photos of graduates. In addition the things that define these young people shine through. And these photo sessions show up on social media where even more photos can be seen.
It is delightful to see a kid I watched grow up portrayed in her softball uniform, her prom dress (with her bat and glove included) and her graduation gown.
I love the one where a young man whose success in showing cattle is reflected in the invitation as shots capture him sleeping against his steer, posing with his incredible collection of awards and looking out across a field of lush green grass at a small herd of cattle.
Another has a young lady’s beloved cat with her. I’ve seen them with dogs, cats and yes, even a large lizard.
Many have graduates with their horses. Saddling them, standing head to head, a good horse means a lot. It’s Texas, these animals are a big part of many youngster’s lives.
And trucks? Old, classic trucks or shining new, the pickup truck is a frequent photo prop. Again, it’s Texas.
A few years ago a young friend who has cystic fibrosis had one of the most moving graduation photo sessions. Local photographer Tony Corso captured her in the rain with oxygen bottles chained to her and her many scars from years of treatment. Instead of a sad photo it showed her fierce determination, strength and courage.
Another girl’s father died when she was just a tiny girl. Her graduation photos showed her smiling at the edge of a lake. In the clouds above, thanks to modern Photoshop, is a photo of her father watching over her.
In Paris the beautiful Culbertson fountain, Bywaters Park and aged, mellow brick walls figure prominently in photos for graduation and prom.
Railroad tracks and bluebonnets are popular.
My own lovely great niece was photographed in lush fields of grass and windswept wildflowers last year.
At no time in our lives do most of us seek to define who we are and what we want to achieve more than when we first step out into the world of adulthood.
And these photo shoots provide a perfect way to express this.
How I would have loved to have been able to send graduation invitations which expressed my personality. What fun a photo with some of my artwork, typewriter and books! But such ideas weren’t on the horizon back then.
It’s wonderful that graduating young adults can go forward into their future, no matter what that future may hold, with memories that reflect who they are right now.
The camera captures the fleeting and freezes it into forever. Graduation is a fleeting time. Its wonderful that now this brief time truly creates photos that preserve personalities, hopes and dreams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.