Thomas had a birthday on June 28, and I planned a little surprise dinner. Attending were Lindsay and Bryan and their two children, Addie and Mason.
The young couple generously agreed to sacrifice an evening of their busy lives. And how it was appreciated!
Thomas got his “man card” renewed, having Bryan to talk to about cows, tractors and cars. He says he doesn’t get the chance to have man talks much. I had a great visit with Lindsay and we all enjoyed the kids so much.
The next day we were still laughing about the meal and the joy it brought us. I swear, we felt better all over.
Afterward I began thinking how very healthy mixing several different generations actually is.
The most accepting people of Thomas’ amputated leg are always children. Kids will express a little interest then just totally accept that this is just who Thomas is. I’ll never forget Addie running out of her house one day, waving us down saying “Uncle Tee, you forgot your leg!” The prosthesis had grown uncomfortable and he removed it. And, we nearly forgot it. For her, it was no different than if I had forgotten my purse.
But I digress. The oldsters — Thomas and I — loved hearing and talking about the world around us with people almost half our age. Hopefully they enjoyed sharing different perspectives too.
And of course what’s not to love about the bright eyed, precious comments and questions kids are so full of? Four year old Mason said “Aunt Nee, this baked potato is SO good! I just can’t stop eating it.” His facial expression was priceless.
We visited our cousin down in the valley every winter for many years. They, along with thousands of other retirees, wintered in communities of people roughly the same age. But, we noticed that when the family came down for Christmas the atmosphere became different.
With three generations, the laughter increased. Senior citizens went along for excursions and adventures that they wouldn’t do otherwise. Kids were thrilled to see grandmom and grandad. Young parents were able to relax and have some time off from parenting.
Florida is known for vast retirement communities. There they can golf, dine, dance and enjoy the rewards of a hard working life. But the health of those seniors is actually not as good as seniors who regularly interact with younger people. It’s a proven fact. We age faster when surrounded by others that are only in our age group.
In many countries, including this one, there are a few day care facilities located in nursing homes!
Think about this. The residents interact and talk with the little ones. They both benefit. They share snacks, they share music and they share stories. It’s a wonderful idea. The little ones get to learn a lot about life in the recent past. The oldsters get to have their days brightened by those eager, inquisitive little minds. Both groups get to laugh and giggle.
Humans were not meant to be confined to one age group alone. We were designed as family units where every age interacts with one another.
Study after study proves that grandparents and even great grandparents who keep their grandchildren several days a week are a lot healthier, more active and happier than those who strictly associate with other retirees.
Yet there sometimes seems to be a tendency to segregate by ages. Young adults, single adults, young married couples with children, empty nesters and retired people often are moving in separate orbits. There is frequently not a lot of contact between them as everyone is busy.
Children have a better grasp of things when they mingle with older people. And they learn to respect slower steps and frailties before they hit that teen stage when anyone over 25 is old to them. That respect and interest never goes away.
We talk a lot about socializing kids these days. Well, it’s like Lindsay says “it’s not just making sure they have other kids to play with.” No, it’s not. It’s about the widened horizons every generation has when their lives are shared with all ages.
We were reminded the other day just how very wonderful multi-generational visits are. I hope others get to enjoy them on a regular basis. I know we sure do.
