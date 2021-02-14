This letter is in response to Klark Byrd’s editorial, “Solution needed to fix rotten roads.” (Feb. 11, 2021)
While I agree that the roads in Lamar County are terrible, maybe we should look at the people elected to maintain them. I can give Mr. (Alan) Skidmore a pass as he just took office, but Mr. (Ronnie) Bass has been in office for a while now, and his roads are in far worse shape now than when he took office.
Why is that?
Let’s not forget that not too long ago Mr. Bass was willing to give the Paris Fire Department $500,000 to have them on “standby” when the volunteer fire departments couldn’t respond “quick enough.” The measure failed, thank God. That money could fix a few potholes, couldn’t it? Also, where did it go?
Historically, a certificate of obligation was used for an unforeseen emergency, not as a means to circumvent the taxpayer.
How about Mr. Skidmore, Mr. Bass and Mr. (Kevin) Anderson do the honorable thing and make a motion for a bond election instead of skirting the taxpayers and forcing this upon them? What would be a good reason to not ask the voters for this? I know the answer.
Mr. Byrd, did you happen to ask Mr. Bass or Mr. Skidmore how they propose we, the taxpayers, repay this loan? I can tell you the answer, it will be a tax increase. Both North Lamar and Prairiland ISDs have bond elections coming up, so the average working class family will see a substantial increase in their property taxes, but at least those folks will have a choice in the matter.
Chad Farris
Paris
