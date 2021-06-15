In the email the other day, I got a media release from some public relations firm on how people like their steaks cooked. I thought it was pretty well written, and the lead was clever and designed to catch the reader’s interest, with a claim that half of the people in the state of Texas say they wouldn’t date someone who liked their steak prepared in a different way than they themselves did.
It was clever enough to catch my attention and make me read the whole thing, so I would say it was a successful piece of writing and did what it was supposed to do, as far as press releases go.
Now, I cannot vouch for the truth of the supposed survey in any way. It said it was conducted by something called OnePoll on behalf of JBS USA. I never heard of OnePoll, and I have no real confidence in anything any professional pollster has to say about anything, but I have heard of JBS; they are the international megacorporation meat producers that just recently has been in the news as the victim of one of those Russian hacker attacks.
I do not trust polls, not really. Polls can be easily manipulated to give you the results you desire. It all depends on the questions you ask, the words you choose to frame the question and the demographics of the people who are approached to give the answers as well as the location. It also depends heavily on the poll-takers themselves and how they present themselves. There is a lot of long-studied science and technique behind the simple act of conducting a poll and anyone with a lick of sense would — and should — take the results of any poll with the proverbial grain of salt.
My lack of confidence in statements based on polls aside, my interest in the material was based not on the way people eat their steaks, but on the idea that anyone else would feel the need to pass judgment on how anyone else eats their steak.
I prefer my steak hot all the way through, but still with plenty of juice. I want it to be tender so I do not work my jaws to exhaustion just to chew it. I also want it to cut easily. I have, on occasion, sent a steak back for a bit more time on the grill when I found it too tepid in the middle for my taste.
That being said, I will eat a steak well-done, and I will most likely enjoy it. I am not nearly so crass as to refuse to eat a piece of meat that is being offered to me for free, unless I have reason to believe it is not safe to eat. I don’t eat steak all that often, anyway; it’s a bit pricey for my budget, especially these days.
The last time I had steak was on my birthday a few years ago at one of those chain restaurants you can find at just about any highway intersection in the country. I ended up spending about twice what I would spend for a meal, usually, but it was my birthday and I decided to splurge. It was good; not the best I have ever had, but good.
I do remember I took the time to ask the waiter to tell me about the cook’s definitions for rare, medium and well-done, and ordered accordingly.
The next time you run into a person who turns their nose up at the way you like your steak done, tell ’em to mind their own business, and just enjoy your food. Don’t let anyone rude enough to try to bully you that way get away with it.
My advice, however, would be to take the opportunity to reevaluate your relationship with this rude, judgmental person. Do you really need to date someone with the kinds of psychological/behavioral issues that would make them try to bully you in a public venue over something as personal as the food you put in your mouth?
Oh, and for the record: There is no blood left in steak that has been properly butchered. That pink coloration comes from the proteins in the muscle of the meat itself, so ordering a steak “bloody” is a misnomer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.