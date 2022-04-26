I traveled a long way over the weekend. My high school class finally held our 50-year reunion delayed for two years.
It was a blast for all of us Greenies to recall old times, teachers, sports highlights, dances and generally catch up with what we have all been doing since we saw each other last.
The thing about good, longtime friends is that even though many years have passed and much outside of our school days together has been celebrated and endured, we can pick up and talk like it was just yesterday when we were heading to civics class or having a date night at Vic and Als.
Like Renee, who was our senior prom queen, telling everyone at the table about the time in third grade when a bunch of us were on the playground and she announced she was scared to walk home because there was a loose dog that she had seen on her walk to school and she was afraid it would get her on the afternoon walk home.
She said I, wearing khakis and cowboy boots, told her I would walk her home and kick the dog with my boots if it tried anything. I was her hero for three days; a week tops.
I was laughing with Carl about how Mrs. Sayler used to send me into the cloakroom because Rene (a different one, who was a magna cum laude graduate) and I would talk during Mrs. Sayler’s dramatic readings of Johnny Texas. She would say something like if you two don’t keep quiet I am going to put y’all in the cloakroom. And I would say, “Oh, no not that.” Assuring us a welcomed 20-minute say away from her reading to us like we were in nursery school.
Listening to Donny and Jimmy talking about how they thought they were so smart about geography until they took the test on Norway and found they didn’t know a Ford from fjord.
Ray Lynn reminded everyone that my Texas accent was stranger and funnier than everyone else’s. I still don’t know why people laugh about that.
There was talk about Friday night football games, cruising 11th Street, graduation and the dance after it. I could only laugh at what some of the others remembered as I don’t remember a thing after the diploma-handing out ceremony.
Someone must have spiked my beers.
I do remember being at someone’s house early in the morning, and there being eggs and pancakes along with a bunch of people who looked as bad as I felt.
The neat thing is, despite how the years have aged us, when I look at my schoolmates I see them as they were back in school.
As I was talking to Diana and Cindy, I could picture them cheering on the football team in their green and white cheerleading outfits.
I could see Kyle riding her barrel-racing horse in an arena.
I could see Mike defending the basket against a player driving in for a layup.
Seven hours, three on Friday and four on Saturday, simply were not enough to contain all we had to say and share with each other.
It seems we were just getting to the good stuff when the catering staff and building maintenance crews started tidying up.
It also appears that even at our advanced age we are still capable of high school mischief.
One of our more sophisticated guests had brought some fine rum, which had to be concealed since it was not officially a BYOB affair.
But as the night wore on, concealment lost its sense of importance and the culprits were caught by the eagle-eye management.
I just happened to be sitting at the table when the bottle of fine rum was spotted right there on the table, and management pounced.
You gentlemen are compromising our liquor license, they were told as I sat there.
As we were leaving, I told Ray Lynn and Martie, well that is the first time I have ever been kicked out for “compromising a liquor license.”
But we weren’t really kicked out for that as we had overstayed our contracted time at the venue. Still, it will be something to laugh about at the next get together.
