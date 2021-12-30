Sometimes the best Christmas present can come at an unexpected time. For me, it came the day after Dec. 25 in what I expected to be a little bit of a let down church service. After all, our tiny Presbyterian church’s Christmas Eve service is always my very favorite. What can bring almost-tears to my rather cynical eyes more than holding a candle in dimmed light and singing “Silent Night”?
Well, I found out last Sunday.
“My” little Sunday School group has kids from age 2 to 8. We practiced hard to sing “Away in a Manger” before Christmas. Our pastor, Jane Els, hadn’t heard them then, so she asked for an encore. We put on our bath towels and headbands, and the 2-year-old took her baby doll to put in the burlap covered manager. They sang, they lifted their ragged, hand-cut stars and their construction paper hearts at the right times. They brought smiles to our faces.
Afterwards, Jane asked for all of them to stay in the sanctuary instead of going back to the Sunday School room. This service was informal and she wanted to include them in it.
I should talk about Ryan, though. I don’t know if God calls an 8-year-old to the ministry, but I feel if he does, Ryan is. This young man carries his Bible with him everywhere. He reads it daily. His proudest Christmas gift was a Bible dictionary that helps him better understand what he reads. He is devoted to helping my husband in and out of church with his wheelchair. He shares, he curbs his anger and irritation and he works hard to be an unselfish Christian. Oh, he’s a normal 8-year-old, with an 8-year-old’s haphazard ways and grumpy moments, but he’s trying very hard.
Back to Jane’s service on Sunday. It was different in that she brought her nativity scene and the children assembled it on the table as she talked about each section. Of course, there were Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus. Then there were shepherds and wise men. The angels they placed were somewhat battered and made from rustic wood and dried flowers. She mentioned they had been handled and moved by children for 50 years, that there were broken wings and halos not straight. Then she began to let the kids set out other visitors to the manger. In delight they placed a penguin, Big Bird, Cookie Monster, a turtle, Tigger, cats, dogs, pigs, snowmen and more.
The point was they all wanted to see Jesus, too. Unconventional, yes. But it made a point as valid for adults as for those little ones. During all this, there were some attempted escapes, a number of “shssss” and lots of questions. Then we were called to prayer, and I was still keeping one eye on the smaller ones in case they were less than devoted to praying, as kids often are.
I was riveted by the sight of 8-year-old Ryan, head bowed, eyes shut, hands clasped with total, complete devotion to his Lord. His face had the innocence only children have and it held such longing and hope. I was struck with how paltry my belief is in comparison to this child’s.
Then I looked at the others. Everyone, even little Rylee, was listening to the prayer being spoken with tiny hands folded. Their eyes were closed, and for a moment they were still and mesmerized by the words being spoken. Those age old, beautiful words of faith and trust were being listened to.
And looking at this innocence, this simple joy and faith all I could think of was the Gospel of Matthew, which reads: “He called a little child to him, and placed the child among them. And he said ‘Truly I tell you, unless you change and become like little children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven.’”
I think, at this late stage of my life, that I fully understand that now. It was a very special gift.
