What a shame it is that we are destroying our history, both good and bad. These statues not only represent our history, but they are great works of art that can never be replaced.
Why can other groups have their heroes, but not Southerners? There is not a town or city in the USA that does not have a MLK Street or statue. Why can’t Southerners, who had ancestors who died in the Lost Cause, have our heroes, someone who did not die for slavery but for states’ rights, self-rule and freedom from the tyrannical government? Where are the men and women with backbone?
Our children are being lied to in school, our money is being stolen through taxation and our personal rights are being taken from us.
Stand up peacefully, and be counted.
Charles Anderson
Paris
