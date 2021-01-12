I recently bought an electric bicycle, which is a bike with a motorized pedal-assist. Because Paris is only five and a half miles wide, a distance easily covered by any adult of moderate fitness, an e-bike seemed like an ideal transportation solution. Commuting in town since then, I have realized that Paris’ infrastructure is unsuitable for bicycle commuting.
Sites of major Paris employers are inaccessible to bicycle traffic. 19th Street SW has no shoulder, so access to Turner Industries and Kimberly-Clark is prohibitively hazardous to cyclists. 19th Street NW likewise has no shoulder, barring access to Potter’s Industries, J. Skinner, Paris Industries and Campbell Soup/Silgan Containers to bicycle commuters. There is no feasible way to get to the Paris Regional Medical Center from the south. My primary care physician is on Highway 195, but because there is no shoulder, sidewalk, path or bike lane on 20th Street NW, I cannot take my bicycle to see her.
I applaud Paris’s efforts to implement a municipal bus line, but it does not alleviate these issues. It does not go to any of the major employers (with the exception of the hospital), its low frequency of stops makes it inconvenient, and its limited hours of operation render it useless to shift workers. I might add that the last time I waited at a bus stop, it drove right by me at its scheduled arrival time.
Other issues that derail bicycle commuters include discontinuities in shoulders and sidewalks at railroad crossings. On 12th and Bonham streets, the sidewalks are absent in the few blocks on either side of the crossing, and elevated platforms have been built to support the guard gates. These platforms force cyclists into the lanes of traffic, and I witnessed a cyclist killed there shortly after they were constructed. Most streets are truncated on each side of the railroad, until Graham Street, where the sidewalks are likewise absent for blocks on each side of the road, again forcing a cyclist into traffic. The amount of gravel, rubble and garbage on the edges of roadsides in Paris once again forces cyclists into the traffic lane.
Promoting bicycle transportation is especially important in Paris because the high costs of vehicle ownership are beyond the reach of the average resident. The average monthly cost, including car payment interest, depreciation (a car can lose over 70% of its value in five years (daveramsey.com), fuel (ignoring the cost to the environment), maintenance, mandatory insurance, and taxes and registration fees is $8,467 per year (nerdwallet.com). To keep that at the maximum recommended percentage of your income (20%), you would have to make $42,340 per year. The median household income in Paris is only $33,842 (datausa.io), so each household would be over budget even if it only had one car (the average Paris household has two).
Creating an environment that would liberate Paris citizens of the necessity of car ownership would dramatically improve their financial landscape.
I recommend that a committee be created, on which I will gladly serve, to identify and prioritize needed accommodations to bicycle commuting and to propose economically feasible solutions to implement them.
