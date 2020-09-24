Well, it has been one of those weeks. I have started and stopped three different columns, none of which I felt like presenting to the public. So, this week, you get the potpourri column, a sort of news roundup:
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death hasn’t really shocked me — she’s been in decline for a while now — but the majority leader’s response has. A mere hour after her family told us her dying wish was for the president to hold off until after the election to appoint someone to her position on the bench, Sen. Mitch McConnell et al. released a statement saying they planned to rush a nomination through post haste. Rest in Peace, Notorious RBG.
California has made moves to end the sales of new gas-powered cars. Well, it’s not quite the Jetson’s vision I’d like to see, but it’s a step in the right direction. When the pandemic first hit, and people started staying at home, everyone marveled at just how clear the air was, the water, etc. Pictures poured out from Venice with how lovely the canals were without being polluted by traffic and tourists. In Beijing, their oppressive smog had lightened enough that you could see beyond the pea-soup thick haze.
I am beyond dismayed with the grand jury results from the Breonna Taylor case in Louisville, Kentucky. Only one officer was charged and it was a Class D misdemeanor for wanton endangerment because his bullets had also gone into neighboring apartments. You know what else is a Class D misdemeanor? Shoplifting.
In wonderfully bizarre news, Lizzie Borden’s old house is on the market. Yes, “Lizzie Borden had an ax,” that Lizzie Borden. Apparently the couple who purchased the home had turned it into a museum, but the city of Fall River made renovations too costly for them. The asking price is $890,000 for those who are interested in the macabre purchase.
In sad news, Peeps will not have their spooky marshmallow ghosts haunting candy aisles this year. I don’t care how disgusting some people say they are, I have always loved Peeps. They won’t even be doing Christmas-themed ones. We’ll all just have to wait for Easter, I guess.
On reddit.com, a researcher working with an octopus in a lab snatched the Go-Pro from the researcher’s hands and started taking pictures, and the researcher posted them to the website, causing them to go viral. The photos are really cute, for those interested. It’s always nice to see things from the animal’s perspective, like the monkey in Malaysia who stole a student’s phone and started taking selfies. It shows just how similar we are in the animal kingdom.
