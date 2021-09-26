According to a story in the newspaper, the Paris City Council will collect more property tax revenue through a lower tax rate and they approved that after no public people made the meeting to speak up.
Do they not know about the virus? Do they not know people haven’t got over the financial strain of this virus and can’t afford anymore taxes? Haven’t the revalue of homes in the past three years been enough for them?
They would fit in good with Washington — spend, spend, spend.
Bill Walker
Paris
