The Lamar County Health Department website says “Lamar County is currently experiencing a surge in Covid-19 cases and we urge all individuals to please wear your mask, avoid large gatherings …”
The front page of The Paris News, Jan. 26, 2021, contains an article and a photograph showing “a packed room of supporters,” where “more than 100 people gathered” in Paris for an indoor meeting to listen to the Texas Republican Party chairman.
I looked at the photograph closely, counted over 65 people sitting shoulder-to-shoulder in the room, and only one person was wearing a face mask.
While I don’t care whether this meeting was Republican, Democrat or whatever, I can’t believe that citizens of Lamar County continue to ignore the fact that we are in the midst of a worldwide pandemic and have such disrespect for the health department guidance and their fellow citizens.
Are folks in Lamar County stupid or do they just not care about the health of our community?
David Cook
Paris
