While Covid-19 has thrown a wrench into some aspects of daily life, others are marching forward. That includes a few local calls to action that require your help.
One such call is to respond to the 2020 census. Yes, we are beating that drum again because the census is incredibly important and incredibly valuable to our community. U.S. Census Bureau data is used to determine federal assistance for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, medical assistance programs, transit grants, foster care, state children’s health insurance program, school breakfast, adoption assistance, community development block grants, career and technical education grants, wildlife restoration, adult education, emergency shelter, disabled veteran assistance, rural education and truly the list goes on and on.
Despite its importance, self-response rates this year lag behind 2010’s rates. Please, fill out the census and encourage your friends and family to do the same.
Another call to action is your needed support for the Local Journalism Sustainability Act. U.S. Reps. Ann Kirkpatrick, D-Arizona, and Dan Newhouse, R-Washington, on July 16 introduced the act with the support of 15 Republican and Democrat co-sponsors, including Rep. Randy Weber, R-Texas. The program is highly targeted, offers broad benefit and expires in five years.
Included in the act are tax credits for businesses advertising in local newspapers and local media; tax credits for local newspaper subscribers; and a payroll credit for journalists.
Please, reach out to our U.S. representatives and senators and ask them to support this act.
A third call to action is a bit more specific as it’s aimed at parents. Parents in school districts that won’t start classes for a few more weeks have time to fill out a survey that will help those school districts plan for a school year during the Covid-19 pandemic. Do you want online only learning? How about in-class? Do you have the at-home technology to complete distance learning? Do you have enough technology for all students in the household to simultaneously attend school remotely? There are lots of questions to be answered, but without enough feedback, school districts can’t plan appropriately.
And please continue to wear your mask in situations where you cannot physically distance yourself from someone else, especially indoors. Gov. Greg Abbott has called on us do our part to slow Covid-19, and the science shows masks help with that.
Klark Byrd
