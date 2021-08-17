Public health officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and with Paris-Lamar County Health District are recommending that children over the age of 2 wear masks, whether they are vaccinated or not, as the delta strain of Covid-19 fuels a new surge in hospitalizations.
Amid political pushback on his first mandate during the first Covid-19 surge, Gov. Greg Abbott not only repealed the state’s mask mandate, he outlawed local level authority to require masks.
Several school districts across the state — including Clarksville ISD — are defying Abbott’s order by enacting local level mask mandates. It’s a move to protect the health and safety of their students and staff, school officials said.
Attorney General Ken Paxton won’t have it. In fact, he says Texas may look to Florida for inspiration on how to clamp down on these school districts that are following the guidelines of public health authorities — the state may pull their funding. Such a move would take the Legislature, he said.
There is no better way to prove how little state officials care about the education of our children than to pull funding from school districts whose officials made a health and safety decision based on the advice of their local public health officials. Oh, and what political theater state officials would make of it, playing the role of the victim and pointing the finger at local school boards, tearfully pleading that “it’s all their fault for not obeying politicians during a health pandemic.”
If you have colon cancer, are you going to visit your state representative for treatment? When you have a sinus infection, do you call the governor’s office? Wart on the foot? Now paging Sen. Bryan Hughes, right?
No.
This editorial board’s message has remained the same from Abbott’s mask mandate to today — follow the guidelines given to us by our public health officials. The next election doesn’t influence their advice — the situation on the ground does.
Schools should ensure the health and safety of students and staff. The loss of one student’s life to Covid-19 is not worth all the school funding in the world.
Klark Byrd
