I have a couple observations on the statements by Texas Republican Party Chairman Lt. Col. Allen West in the “Chat with the Chairman” article in The Paris News (Jan. 26).
Mr. West stated that he did not want to hear any “D” words from the Republican supporters, such as “despondent,” “depressed,” “dispirited” or “despair” about the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. Yet, Mr. West uses the “D” word “devil” to describe the Democratic party. That sounds like a continuation of the “D” word “divisive” that was expressed so often by the former president and his supporters over the last four years and especially since the election.
The other observation was that in the crowded room there were very few people wearing masks — that is potentially deadly during these times. I noted that David Cook made the same observation, noted in his letter in the Jan. 28 edition of the newspaper.
I recognize both political parties use derogatory “D” word statements too frequently to describe those with whom they disagree. Both parties and their supporters should strive to keep the communications civil — exchange the “D” words for “C” words such as “care,” “civil,” “communicate,” “clarity,” “clarify,” “collaborate” and “compromise.”
I applaud Mr. West’s and Editor Klark Byrd’s encouragement that citizens get involved and participate in the local level elections and continue to “Chat with the Chairman” and their elected officials.
Michael Nickey
Lamar County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.