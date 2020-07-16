I’ve been a bit out of touch for most of the week. I just had to get away from it for a while. I took a hiatus from the radio, computer and easily resisted a non-existent urge to look at any TV screen. The dearth of any recent and decent DVDs to rent rounded out the prohibitive stimulus. You can only absorb so much negativity and hatefulness before it starts to color your outlook and affect the way you see people — and sometimes even the way you see yourself.
It also occurred to me that my butt is getting very round, and keeping it parked in this chair all day in front of the flickering screen and clackity-whack of the keyboard isn’t helping resolve that problem at all. Good for the mouse-click muscles and the facial grimacing group — not so much for anything else.
So I decided to go do something more constructive for a while. As luck would have it, however, the grass had other plans, so I ended up spending a lot of time mowing and running a weed whip. In the evenings I contented myself with on-going efforts to rip Reavis’s latest three books (on CD) onto my itty-bitty mp3 player. I wanted to follow the adventures of Texas Ranger Sonny Hawke whilst endlessly weaving back and forth across the yard to the rattling drone of a red-lined Mahindra diesel.
As it turned out, even that had unforeseen unpleasant consequences. I found out early (and the hard way) a nest of red wasps had staked out squatter’s rights under the shredder deck. After the first one, however, I freely admit a hideous yet joyous grin as I engaged the PTO and ran the throttle all the way up. Those blades can stir up a pretty good suction when properly motivated.
Thus began the day, but karma had a few more critter surprises scheduled.
The closer I got to the end of the yard nearest the road — and the puddles lingering there from the last rains we had — the easier it was to see the cloud of skeeters flying air combat patrol over the area. Most were big enough to discern details. I didn’t see any nose art, but that would be a silly thing to see on a blood sucking arthropod — I think.
I watched a couple of squads detach from the main air group and vector out to meet me. When they got close enough, I saw several roll out of formation and arrow into their attack dives.
There was no subtlety involved. There was no circling or veering off, looking for the best landing spot. The damn things came straight in and hit like miniature lawn darts. They gave the phrase “stick the landing” a whole new — and highly unpleasant — meaning. I’m not sure if the resulting welts came from the usual injected toxins or tissue damage from the impacts.
I’m not ashamed to admit I retreated under fire. I made it out alive, but not unscathed. I killed a dozen or so before I made it back into the sunlight out from under the tree canopies. Three or four of them I managed to kill on the way out made fresh liquid red splats when I swatted them. The rest got away. My current sentiments are, the heck with that area. If the county wants it mowed, the county can send in a flamethrower first.
Then came the trimming and weed whipping. The new trimmer head works just fine, but my right foot, ankle and calf look like a bad case of the measles. I didn’t know another hill of fire ants had moved in, but they won’t be there long. I’ve got a 6-quart pot of dish soap and boiling water bubbling away on the stove. Consider it a clean eviction with extreme prejudice.
So I’m back to the safer rough and tumble of bare knuckle politics. The whole thing gave me an idea, though. A rail of small mortar tubes in the bed of the pickup — charged with just enough propellant to ripple fire glass Christmas bulbs filled with cheesed off red hornets in a seething matrix of fire ants — might significantly shorten the duration of any unwise road blocking protests.
From the bite and sting infirmary here at The Paper Radio, remind me sometime to tell you the rest of the adventure involving a long haired yellow cat and a bunch of cicadas.
