While my estimation of crowd sizes is being questioned, in particular my story about Beto O’Rourke’s gubernatorial rally last week in Paris at the Farmers’ Market, I will argue I’m consistent in overestimating crowd sizes, as I probably did when candidate Don Huffines appeared recently at a similar Republican rally. It was my inadequacies in judging crowd sizes and not my abilities to report an event that drew criticism. For that, I am most thankful.
Speaking about upcoming races, this year’s race for the governor’s office is turning out to be the most interesting in quite some time as formidable candidates on both sides have thrown their hats into the ring — a sitting governor in two-term Gov. Greg Abbott and a former state senator in Huffines, as well as other lesser known challengers in the Republican primary March 1. Former Congressman and Democrat O’Rourke is the first real challenge Republicans have faced in 20 years or more, so campaigns leading to the November general election should be interesting as well. I love a good political race, and I am looking forward to the race as it develops.
This past week’s news coverage took my mind off political races as both Lamar County Commissioners’ Court and Paris City Council made redistricting decisions following the 2020 U.S. Census. And both entities pledged a whopping $900,000 each to support a $90 million Texas Department of Transportation planned reconstruction of Northeast Loop 286 from Pine Mill to Stillhouse roads. In addition, Lamar County commissioners granted Delco Trailers a tax abatement on a $29 million investment and the promise of 300 new jobs as the home-grown company announced its planned relocation from Sumner to 68 acres west of Paris on Highway 82. Now those are stories that have significant local impact.
Paris City Council also received a report from its Charter Review Committee delivered by up-and-coming community leader Alix Putnam, named to head the 15-member citizens’ committee in the important job of reviewing the current city charter and making suggestions for any changes to be presented to voters during a future election. Be sure to read the details about her presentation in a Tuesday story as council members decided to take recommendations under advisement to be discussed fully at a Jan. 10 meeting.
It is good to see the younger generation taking a leadership role in the community, something council members acknowledge during Putnam’s presentation. Counselor Linda Knox said she remembered Putnam when she was a baby, and then said, “You just really turned into a lovely leader in our community, so I want to thank you for that as well as the rest of your committee.”
Councilor Renae Stone added her congratulations as well as she noted the diversity of the committee.
“You and your team did a wonderful job, and I appreciate the time and diligence that you guys puto into the review,” Stone said.
“This project was the smoothest, easiest and cleanest that I’ve ever had in my 20-something years, and there are reasons for that,” consultant Don Edmonds said. “Number one was the leadership of Alix Putnam, the co-leadership of Reeves Hayter and the 13 other members of this commission.” Edmonds then acknowledged the work of city staff and said, “These are really talented and first class people that you should be proud of.”
It’s been an interesting week for sure. And now it’s time for a well needed Christmas holiday break until meetings and political activities resume after the first of the year.
