Happy Valentine’s Day! Hopefully you are staying safe and warm from today’s expected inclement weather.
Bogata City Council members certainly are working hard for residents, not only to get the town’s business in order following the abrupt resignation of the former mayor, but also cleaning up the city’s books.
Councilman Cecil “Tex” Loften is working his way through the city’s statutes, and he plans to present one or two every council meeting for little fixes that help make them more readable, logical, and easy for the city and police to use.
That can’t be an easy task, but it is a worthwhile one that shows Bogata residents how much their City Council cares.
Also worthy of a thumbs up this week is the work done at the Love Civic Center on Friday to provide Covid-19 vaccines to qualifying members of the public. Now that the Paris-Lamar County Health District is a Texas vaccine hub, we should see large quantities of the vaccine coming week after week.
Many have complimented the effort and those who are making it happen for their speed, professionalism and organization.
Thumbs down to Mother Nature for tossing a snowstorm on top of icy conditions brought to us by a burst of frigid arctic air. Fortunately, organizations are stepping up to offer warming houses for the area’s homeless and others in need. These conditions have already proven deadly in Fort Worth. Stay safe and warm.
