My husband, Thomas, is gaining-access challenged. Or perhaps it should be called incomprehensible-opening?
Whatever, he has a very confrontational relationship with opening packages.
From the largest box to the smallest package, he absolutely hates and claims to be incapable of opening anything that contains something else.
One of his biggest foes is the plain Ziploc bag. Whether on sliced cheese, a sandwich bag or a reusable storage pouch, Thomas despises them. He claims he just cannot match those two sections up and zip them shut. I rolled my eyes in despair when I discovered his usual solution to the issue. He takes scissors, cuts the entire top off and uses a rubber band or chip clip to reseal.
Anytime there’s a sealed medicine bottle, condiment or seal on mayo, mustard, catsup or whatever, he can be found irritably stabbing into it with a pointed knife to pry it off. He long ago gave up trying to grasp the little tab to peel the seal away.
While not too fond of screw-on caps found in milk jugs, orange juice and oil, he conquers them fairly well. But he absolutely can pitch a fit at one of those boxes with multiple flaps. You know, the ones where there is a tab to be fitted or flaps to be folded?
He will study a newly delivered box carefully, take the scissors and carefully slit the packing tape only to discover (he claims) that he’s done it wrong. I’m liable to hear him muttering ugly things under his breath as he struggles with the newest delivery.
Of course, he’s joined in this frustration by millions who are thwarted by blister packs or clam shells. These plastic horrors cover everything from toys to razors and all kinds of medications. Frankly, it’s a miracle he hasn’t cut himself, destroyed what’s inside or simply had a stroke trying to get into those. He swears they are of the devil.
He loves and approves of the zip bags with the little slide. To him, it’s the most brilliant packaging ever.
He does well enough if we receive a plain cardboard box with clear tape. He can slash through the tape and raise the lid. But oh, the look on his face when the item he ordered is packed tight enough to resist mongol hordes. In fact, he becomes a hoard of one. Muttering, he fetches implements of destruction. You know, knives, scissors, extrication tools, dynamite. Well perhaps not all of that. But close.
By the time he’s carved his way in, he may not be muttering; he may be shouting. It’s not pretty.
So, in an attempt to stop the cheese from drying out and my husband from succumbing to his total irritation, the moment I hear a battle starting, I offer to help. If I have some trouble, I dare not say a word. I do my best to remain calm and unflustered. No point in adding fuel to his smolder. No, I get it open and hand it back. When I bring in groceries, I make sure to pre-open as much as I can.
We don’t even want to begin on his issues with plastic wrap. Honest, we don’t.
Let’s just say we use a lot more aluminum foil than plastic wrap in our house. You can probably imagine a plastic wrap performance.
