As Red River Valley schools approach the end of the first grading period, many are making adjustments for their remote learning students that may force them back into the class even as the Covid-19 pandemic continues.
The Texas Education Agency allowed school districts to offer virtual instruction for students whose families opted against sending them back to campus during the pandemic. Unfortunately, the first grading period shows some remote learners are failing — enough so that many school districts are ending remote learning for students with failing grades unless the student or a family member in their household is considered medically fragile.
As expected, remote instruction has been a reoccuring topic in school board discussions throughout the region. Offering remote education is a massive undertaking for public schools, which have never been set up to do so. There have been bumps in the road — links that don’t work, applications that don’t start up, assignments that students can’t access — but that is to be expected as both teachers and students learn how to use the technology that makes remote learning possible.
However, those glitches are not the reason remote students are failing. They are failing because the work they need to do is not being done. There are myriad reasons why that is, but the responsibility of it falls on student caregivers.
In primary remote instruction, parents and other caregivers become the teacher’s aide. They are charged with making sure students are doing the work, watching the videos and joining the live meetings. It’s a lot of work — probably more than expected — and it emphasizes the importance of caregiver participation in student education.
It can be worrisome to have to send remote students back to campus as local virus case counts are ticking up, but schools have used the first nine weeks to iron out their sanitization and virus prevention methods. Districts are ready to help failing remote students get back on track, and they will continue to need caregiver support at home to get the job done.
Klark Byrd
