Compromise is most definitely in order after more than 130 people showed up at a Level 3 grievance hearing last week at a North Lamar ISD school board meeting.

Although the overwhelming support shown by the majority of the crowd for the district’s teachers, administrators and school trustees was admirable, and I am sure much appreciated, it is concerning that discussion takes place, usually during public comment, time and time again about the removal of books from the library and from classroom curriculum. The discussions trigger intense public comments from those on both sides of the issue while undocumented accusations \ fuel public unrest.

