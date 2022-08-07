Compromise is most definitely in order after more than 130 people showed up at a Level 3 grievance hearing last week at a North Lamar ISD school board meeting.
Although the overwhelming support shown by the majority of the crowd for the district’s teachers, administrators and school trustees was admirable, and I am sure much appreciated, it is concerning that discussion takes place, usually during public comment, time and time again about the removal of books from the library and from classroom curriculum. The discussions trigger intense public comments from those on both sides of the issue while undocumented accusations \ fuel public unrest.
Although public discourse is always a good thing, sometimes too much of a good thing is detrimental to us all.
Twice now, school trustees have sided with school administrators and voted to keep books in the school library and for use in the classroom that many people consider pornographic, to have obscene content and to be inappropriate for a school curriculum. Other books under attack, from a list first handed the school district in October last year, are cited for support of critical race theory, race hatred, privilege and gender identity.
In October, then school board president Elise Preston cited State Board of Education and Texas Education Agency policy and standards followed by the district regarding instructional materials and recommended questions regarding library standards be directed to those agencies. She also cited a Supreme Court ruling regarding a student’s First Amendment Rights, a decision that prohibits the removal of books because a district may disagree with ideas presented.
It is unlikely the current board of trustees will vary from the board’s earlier reasoning although complainant Teresa Bussell made it clear after her presentation last week that she would be back before the board again in the future. Earlier, she shared with me that she has submitted three additional books, “Poems on Social Justice,” Racism in America; a Long History of Hate” and “ All American Boys’’, all of which are now in the grievance process. Although Bussell is within her rights to submit challenges because she is following district policy, it is unlikely that she will see different results.
Compromise is in order as I said in this space a week ago. Hopefully, cooler heads will prevail both within the North Lamar administration and board or trustees and those aligned with some members of The Lamar County Republican Party and the Republican Women of Red River Valley, who have backed book removal at several different forums.
Perhaps an agreement can be reached to limit access to those books deemed pornographic and obscene, which seems to be of the most concern, by placing them in a young adult section in the high school library and require parent permission for the books to be checked out. And then groups should focus on presenting a case to Texas lawmakers for a change in Texas Education Agency policy and procedures, which would then apply to all school districts within our community.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
