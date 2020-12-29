Seems like most of the people in my family are dog lovers. I prefer cats, overall, but I do not have a cat these days, not for many years.
My dad always had dogs, primarily, yard dogs, although some of them did get to come inside on occasion. At one point, my dad had hunting dogs, short-haired hounds he used to hunt raccoons. There might have been a dozen dogs out there in the back of the yard at one time, what with several adult hounds and at least two breeding females. It’s hard to remember — he insisted they all have names that started with the letter “B.”
We had two different dogs named “Buddy” over the years. One was an airdale mix, a big thing with wiry hair and a penchant for wallowing in mud puddles. The other was a German Shepherd, black and tan, very smart and very gentle. He was one of the few dogs I felt even remotely kindly toward.
My mother always wanted a house dog, a little one she could carry around and love on, but my dad wouldn’t hear of it. Eventually, I bought her a dog, a peekapoo, it was called, and she named it Guy, pronounced “Gee.” Fortunately, I moved away from home soon after.
As a kid, I had a series of cats I called mine. There was Charmin, she of the obsessive TV watching; and the twins — Siamese cats, of course — named Collette and Keriander. The only way to tell them apart was to turn them over and check. And there was Dandy. All of these cats either just up and disappeared or met their ends under the wheels of passing cars.
After moving back to Paris in 1981, I acquired T.C., a midnight black male that had been de-clawed by his previous owners. I had him neutered and since he was crippled without claws, I made him a house cat. T.C. lived with me for 19 years before he suffered something very like a stroke. I held him in my arms as the vet euthanized him and have not had the heart to get another cat. I did, however, take my sister and her cat, Tabitha, into my home for a while. Tabitha systematically destroyed the fabric on the arms of my sofa. I was not sorry to see her go when my sister moved out.
Since then, I am petless, and I found I like it that way.
I am always interested in reading about cats in the news, though. Just recently I came across two very different types of cat stories that tickled me.
A cat named Larry the Downing Street Cat, for his place at the building that houses the British government offices, was caught on a reporter’s video recently stalking and pouncing on a pigeon, which managed to escape the feline’s clutches and flew away as Larry sort of half-heartedly chased after it.
There was also the piece on a cat in Russia that was saved from imminent death via a trash sorter when a worker picking through the bags felt something strange under the plastic, pulled it out and opened it to reveal a large black-and-white tom someone had tied up and dumped in the trash. In a film from a surveillance camera in the plant, the worker cuddles the cat, still mostly in the bag and calls out to the other workers.
The cat, whose name was not reported in the story, was adopted by the local environment ministry and unofficially given the position of deputy environment minister. He is living the good life now, lounging around in the ministry office and co-opting all the best office chairs for lounging.
I guess you could say the cat landed on his feet, just like they are supposed to.
