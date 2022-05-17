Everyone has some guilty pleasures, whether they will admit it or not. By strict definition, the words denote any activity you enjoy that could — if anyone found out — be embarrassing or shameful, maybe even unethical or immoral or — gasp — illegal. I know there are a lot of things that fall into that category, but those are not the kinds of things I am thinking of right now.
I’m talking about those harmless guilty pleasures we indulge in that we all know we probably shouldn’t do, but are not realistically in fear of being punished or ostracized for if anyone finds out. Things that are not truly intrinsically harmful to ourselves physically or mentally, like some of the extreme forms of self harming or secret drug or alcohol use; things we just wouldn’t be caught dead doing in public.
I like a good belch, myself, but I don’t like to be seen doing it in public; the same with passing gas. I have no compunction whatsoever doing either when I am all alone, and I’ve been known to pick my nose. There I said it. Sometimes there isn’t any other way to deal with a stuffed up nose; doesn’t mean I plan to do it in public.
I eat pickles directly out of the jar, spoon peanut butter directly into my mouth and drink milk right out of the carton as I stand in front of the open ice box door, but only in my own home with my own groceries. I dance all by myself in my front room, when a really good song comes on the TV and I sing along with the golden oldies of my youth when I hear them on my car radio. I have even been known to air drum along with Phil Collins.
I buy myself birthday presents and Christmas presents and I splurge — against all medical advice — and treat myself to a creme-filled chocolate egg or two when they are available in the run-up toward Easter.
I am one of the few people I know who likes liverwurst. Heck, I am one of the few people I know who likes any kind of liver at all. I hated it as a kid, but as I grew into an adult I developed a taste for it, and now I indulge in fried chicken livers and dishes like braised calf’s liver with onions and gravy. I like to buy a pound of braunschweiger and mix it with onions and spices, mayonnaise and butter and eat it on a bagel — toasted of course. I also like to eat white bread, liberally spread with a good brown mustard and sprinkled with salt and pepper. No lunch meat, no cheese, no veggies; just bread and mustard. It makes me happy.
I love to watch those medical shows on TV, the ones that open with the disclaimers about the “intensity of the subject; discretion is advised.” This one may be my oldest guilty pleasure. I do not remember a time I wasn’t fascinated with such things as unpleasant medical conditions and surgical procedures and such. Shows like my current favorites, “Dr. Pimple Popper,” and “My Feet are Killing Me,” help reinforce my convictions that my admittedly imperfect life is just fine, thank you. At least I do not have fungus in my toenails or epidermal cysts in very unfortunate places on my body.
Some people’s guilty pleasures seem to revolve around spending inordinate amounts of money on things like overpriced shoes or Christmas decorations or Marvel action figures. I figure, if they have the excess money to spend and can still pay their bills and feed their kids enough to keep them alive, and don’t try to bore me to death wanting to show me their collections, who am I to deny them their fun.
