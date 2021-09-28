"Rape is a crime, and Texas will work tirelessly to make sure that we eliminate all rapists from the streets of Texas by aggressively going out and arresting them and getting them off the streets,” Gov. Greg Abbott said earlier this month in response to a reporter’s question about why a rape or incest victim should be forced to carry a pregnancy to term, a reality for all Texas women now that a state law creates a near-total ban on abortion and does so without exceptions for those two heinous crimes.
Given the state statistics on rape — in 2019, the state reported 14,656 instances of the crime, most certainly an undercount since a 2015 University of Texas at Austin study found that more than 90% of sexual assaults are not reported to law enforcement, according to The Texas Tribune — the governor’s response was not well thought out. If even half of the reported instances of rape in 2019 were committed by first-time offenders, more than 7,000 women were at risk of becoming pregnant by their rapist with no way for law enforcement to prevent it because the crime must happen before the arrest.
Republican Rep. Lyle Larson says he’s heard from Democrats, independents and “pro-life, Republican women” about the state law’s lack of exceptions for rape and incest, and last week filed legislation to change that. Abbott hasn’t added the matter to the special session agenda, but he could with enough prodding from state voters.
“Governor, we both know that none of us have the power to prevent rape in this state,” Larson wrote in a letter to Abbott. “While your comment that we must work to end rape in this state was well-intentioned, it ignores reality.”
Exceptions for the result of sex crimes will maintain the intent of the law at least until the Supreme Court can rule on its constitutionality.
