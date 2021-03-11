Fingerpointing could be an Olympic sport among those in government, and there has certainly been no lack of it during the Covid-19 health pandemic. When Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statewide mask mandate, businesses and local governments pointed the finger in Abbott’s direction when confronted by someone who didn’t want to mask up. Now that the governor has ended his mandate, it’s every man, woman, child, business and school for their own.
Some local school districts and businesses have announced plans to continue to enforce mask wearing while others will make it optional. Among school districts, Paris ISD will require students to mask up on campus. This makes sense when you consider the district is located where there has been the most Covid-19 cases. Statistically, students and staff in the district have a greater chance of running into someone carrying the virus. Meanwhile, Prairiland ISD is relaxing its mask mandate and will now encourage those who want to wear a mask to do so. Prairiland is much more rural than Paris, and that comes with the benefit of reduced chances of virus transmission.
There are bound to be people on both sides of the mask debate unhappy with the decisions in these school districts. The boards of trustees and administrators are trying to do what they’ve always tried to do — keep children safe while educating them. The same is true of business owners with their customers.
No one is saying you can’t wear a mask if you choose to do so.
Vaccines are steadily rolling, and the more people who are vaccinated, the fewer masks we’ll need. There is light at the end of this pandemic tunnel.
Klark Byrd
