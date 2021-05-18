So, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance now says people who have been fully vaccinated can take off their masks and stop social distancing in most indoor and outdoor settings. What are they doing? Apparently, going out to crowded places and getting drunk.
People all over the world are taking off their masks and going out again to crowded bars and restaurants after their governments gave the OK because of decreasing numbers of new Covid cases. They are going to bars, getting drunk, getting rowdy and getting all up in each others’ faces and hollerin’ — which is exactly how Covid-19, a respiratory virus that is carried from person to person by the moisture expelled on each gust of breath or microscopic bit of spittle riding all those explosive fricatives and involuntary expirations, is transmitted.
The palpable drop in new Covid cases is being driven by the rising number of vaccinations, but anyone who thinks the pandemic is over is deluded, plain and simple. They are lying to themselves, blatantly disregarding the truth in favor of their own short-sighted selfishness.
In Texas, less than a third of the state’s population are fully vaccinated. That means, if you are fully vaccinated — both shots of the Moderna or Pfizer shot or the one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — you are still outnumbered, two to one, by people who have not been fully inoculated, people who have a much higher risk of contracting the virus and exposing you to it. That means two out of every three people you talk with, stand really close to or shake hands with before you rub your nose or eyes have the potential to pass on the virus to you, especially if they — and you — are not wearing masks or practicing contamination protocols.
Two. Out. Of. Every. Three. Those are really lousy odds.
Although vaccinations continue to take place, the rate at which people are signing up and showing up for the shots is dropping, dramatically. That is not a good thing. We are not even close to being immune to the virus.
Even a person who is fully vaccinated can still contract and transmit the virus. Vaccines are not a cure. They are a way of diminishing the effects of a disease. Think influenza, people. The flu never goes away, not completely. That flu shot you get every year is not a cure, it just keeps you from getting so very sick if you are exposed and you do catch it.
The Covid virus will mutate — it’s what viruses do. They evolve, change and adapt, all the time. Covid has already mutated, several times, and the experts say the new strains are showing signs of being even more contagious and, potentially, even more deadly. Fortunately, the current vaccines are working against the new strains.
What that means is vaccinations are not a cure and the pandemic is not over, not by a long shot, and wishing it is never going to make it so. Ignoring the danger and riding on the coattails of those who are getting the shots could cost you your health, your ability to make a living and your very life. Worse, it could cost you your loved ones, your family, your friends.
Masking, social distancing and other contamination protocols are not a cure, either. They are, however, a whole lot more effective in keeping you from catching what could be a lethal disease than ignoring the sense of the thing ever will be.
I have been fully vaccinated, I have the papers to prove it, but that does not mean I plan to stop being aware of the chance that the next person in line at the grocery store — the one who is not wearing a mask, who is coughing and crowding me from behind — is not vaccinated and is contagious at that very moment. That person has chosen to ignore common sense; they believe a potentially lethal virus is no big deal or they believe the disinformation that is being touted by their friends. Perhaps they just simply don’t care enough to keep from infecting others. I have no intention of risking my family needlessly for someone else’s selfishness.
There are a lot of people out there making the conscious decision to opt out of the fight to curb Covid, for whatever reason. That does not mean you have to, too, and compound their disastrous choices. Keep that mask close to hand, and choose not to be part of the problem.
