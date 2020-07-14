As I was rummaging around on the internet the other day, I ran up on something that really surprised me. Bill Grant passed away over a year ago, at the age of 90, and I had heard nothing about it.
Bill Grant was a Hugo, Oklahoma, native and legendary bluegrass musician, prolific songwriter and festival producer who, with his performing partner, Delia Bell — herself an influential bluegrass singer and musician — recorded close to 50 albums of highly regarded music. While neither of them were world famous, they were lauded and awarded and held in great regard amongst other bluegrass musicians and fans of the genre. Grant’s songs were covered by many other musicians in the field.
I spoke a number of times with Grant, who lived his whole life in Hugo, beginning 19 years ago, when I first reported on the music festival he had produced near his home for decades. He was credited with bringing “Old Time” music out of the hills of Appalachia and into the rest of the country when he began the festival in 1969, introducing it to people on this side of the Mississippi River, and introducing bluegrass to a growing number of fans across the country.
I first met him in 2001 at his home near Salt Lick Park near Hugo. A lean and weathered fellow, he was not an easy interview for a relatively new reporter. Very soft-spoken and almost stingy with words, he eventually loosened up a bit as he warmed to the subject of the upcoming festival, for which scores of people had already arrived with their campers and RVs to get the best camping sites.
The headliner at the festival that year was bluegrass legend Ralph Stanley, hot off his success with his performance on the soundtrack of the film, “O Brother, Where Art Thou.” Grant introduced his old friend on the first night of the festival.
During their long careers, Grant and Bell performed in 34 states and seven countries. They toured 11 times during the 1970s and continued to perform as a duo until 2006 when their partnership ended. In the following year Grant began singing on a limited basis with his stepdaughter, Amy Patrick.
His honors included the International Bluegrass Music Association Distinguished Achievement award (in 2006); recognition — with Bell — as a Pioneer of Bluegrass Music by the International Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Owensboro, Kentucky; and induction into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame in 2017. A member of the American Old Time Country Music Hall of Fame, Grant was recognized by the Oklahoma Legislature as an Ambassador of Oklahoma and Bluegrass Music.
Grant died on July 9, 2019, at the age of 90. According to his online obituary, he lived on land that was homesteaded by his great-grandparents, and was known as a “rancher, rodeo enthusiast, musician, singer, songwriter, historian, storyteller, tourism promoter and friend.” In addition to the now-ended Old Time Music Festival in the summer, he also for many years, produced an Early Bird Bluegrass Festival in the spring at the Hugo AgriPlex, that drew visitors from far and wide to Hugo. The town’s Civic Center now bears his name.
I wish I had known last year he had passed on, but I never saw an obituary. I certainly never saw one in our paper and only came across one by happenstance. Had I known, I would have seen to it his passing was noted. Once I started looking, I found that Delia Bell had passed as well, the year before. I never met the lady; she had been semi-retired for some time even then.
Gill Grant and Delia Bell were well loved in their community, but hardly known outside of the Red River Valley. While they were most certainly not famous at all outside of the world of bluegrass music, they were each respected, influential and admired in their genre and it is sadly indicative of the narrow focus that popular culture has these days that these outstanding artists passed — almost, even belatedly — unnoticed. We are poorer for it.
