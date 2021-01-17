This letter is in response to Julia Furukawa’s Tuesday commentary (“Reflecting on Capitol riot, America”) on the Capitol riot on Jan. 6. There has been very little coverage showing President Donald Trump rallies in the mainstream media. If there had been, anyone with half a brain would see how popular this president has been.
I have always been a Trump supporter, not because I am brainwashed, but because like millions of others in this country I saw in this man someone who was willing to stand up to the lazy, useless politicians in Washington, D.C. We wanted the swamp drained, and this man promised to try to do just that. He and his supporters have been vilified and called every derogatory name in the book from the day he announced his candidacy.
For the past four years, we have watched Black Lives Matter and Antifa riot, loot and burn businesses, attack police and innocent people. The mainstream media was not outraged by these groups and their actions. They openly encouraged and supported their actions. So did many politicians, Hollywood elites and big tech giants. I would venture to guess that 99% of the tens of thousands of Trump supporters that showed up at the Capitol were peaceful protesters. Was there any coverage of them? Nope. But once the Capitol was breached, all of the attention went to the small group of rioters.
Ms. Furukawa states that these rioters were welcomed in. She thinks it’s because they were mostly white. Of course she does. Actually, Trump supporters come in a variety of colors and backgrounds. Maybe the few who entered the Capitol building had been watching all of the violent attacks by Black Lives Matter and Antifa for the past four years and decided that it was no big deal since those groups were allowed to get by with it for so long with little to no response from authorities. During the riots over the last year, police have been told over and over again to back off and stand down. They’ve been told that they are the part of the problem.
Violence is violence the way I see it. There is no justification for it, but when people feel that they have been treated unfairly for whatever reason, they want justice. At the very least they want to be heard and acknowledged. Trump supporters as yet feel that they have not been.
