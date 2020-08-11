Apparently, 470 delegates to the upcoming Democrat National Convention have never read the Constitution, don’t understand what they’ve read, or choose to simply ignore it and drive on with their pursuit. In this case, that pursuit is pledging to vote against any platform that does not include an unconstitutional single-payer Medicare-for-All plank.
The Constitution that guarantees the freedoms and rights we enjoy, and restricts the authority of the federal government to that granted by we the people and the states, is the same Constitution that enumerates the responsibilities of the federal government. Any law passed, program established, or ruling of a federal court for such a law or program, that is not authorized in that short list, is null and void. Of course, somebody has to sue to bring the statute or program to a federal court, ultimately the Supreme Court, to rule it unconstitutional. But, with the number of Leftists we have sitting on our federal courts, to include the SCOTUS and the flip-flopping John Roberts, even that is no guarantee that an unconstitutional activity will be struck down.
Health care is not listed in the Constitution as a responsibility of the federal government. No, not even Medicare as it currently exists. Medicare was one of Progressive-in-Chief Lyndon Baines Johnson’s “Great Society” programs.
The 10th Amendment says, “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the states, are reserved to the states respectively, or to the people.” So, if health care is not a responsibility of the federal government, who has that responsibility? The states, or we the people. All states already have some form of governance of insurance companies doing business inside their borders. For example, Texas has a Department of Insurance.
Any insurance company doing business in a state must comply with the laws of the state, and that applies to property and casualty (home, auto, liability), health/medical, and life insurance. So, why must the inefficient and costly bureaucracy of the federal government be called upon to unconstitutionally ensure we all have health insurance?
For the past 100-plus years, Progressives – a.k.a. Democrats, Leftists, Liberals, Marxists, Socialists, Communists — have been eating slowly-but-surely away at the Constitution’s checks and balances. So, here we are in 2020 with 470 Democrat delegates pledging to take another huge bite. Thankfully, 470 are not enough votes to force the addition of Medicare-for-All to the platform.
Joe Biden says he opposes Medicare-for-All in favor of a reinvigorated Obamacare, but he has also said that if he’s elected, history will record him as the most progressive president to ever serve. The convention is not in session yet, and Joe has shown he has no problem taking giant steps to the left to buy votes, so stand by. It is critical, in my opinion, that Biden does not win in November to continue Barack Obama’s “fundamental transformation” of America. Vote your conscience in November, but let your conscience be guided by Constitutional principle, not party or personality.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.