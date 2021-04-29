Imagine you had about $11.60 in savings, and someone offered to give you $18 if you spent $1.20. Would you do it?
If it seems like a pretty good return on investment, that’s because it is, and it’s the exact situation Texas is in regarding federal Covid-19 stimulus dollars for education.
The $11.60 represents the state’s $11.6 billion in its so-called Rainy Day Fund, and the $1.20 is the $1.2 billion increase in higher educations spending the state is required to pay in order to unlock $18 billion in federal stimulus funds.
For weeks, education advocates have urged state officials to release the money set aside for Texas’s public schools to address learning loss and cover pandemic-related education expenses. On Wednesday, state leaders announced they are releasing $11.2 billion of the nearly $18 billion availalble in relief funding, The Texas Tribune reported.
“The State of Texas is ensuring that our public schools have the necessary resources to help Texas students recover from learning loss related to Covid-19,” said Gov. Greg Abbott in a press release.
Better late than never, right? Why did lawmakers wait until the school year was nearly over? They say they were awaiting federal government guidance about whether the state would need to increase funding for higher education to make the K-12 funding available. They received clarification — the state must maintain funding for public and higher education at the same proportion to the budget as in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
You may recall the federal government set aside education funds in the initial Covid-19 relief package passed in March 2020, and that Texas opted to use those funds to supplant its own education spending. That means the state kept the money, and it replaced its own dollars for public schools with federal dollars — ultimately forcing schools to jump through the federal red tape hoops for the money they were already supposed to get from the state.
At least the newly released funds will go to schools as a supplement to help them regain lost ground and improve the education experience. Texas was already behind the ball when the state increased its public education spending by more than $5 billion from the previous year in 2019. There is ground to make up, and the public will be watching schools closely to see that those dollars — both federal and state — generate real world education gains.
Klark Byrd
